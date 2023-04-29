Work has started on the repair and renovation of a pair of Byers Avenue apartment buildings that tenants had been ordered to vacate because of health and safety violations.
Tyler Casey, of Pro X Property Management Co. at 1027 S. Main St., told Joplin’s Building Board of Appeals on Friday that the buildings at 117 and 121 S. Byers Ave. have been stripped of the asbestos siding that covered them.
He also hired a company to clear out the buildings where some of the tenants left behind mounds of trash and junk up to 5 feet high in the apartments.
When he and representatives of his company were looking at the buildings before he bought them, “we never saw half of the apartments because they were so full of junk,” Casey said.
Since then, workers have nearly finished tearing out the interiors for renovation.
Bids for the installation of a fire suppression sprinkler system for the buildings have been accepted, and the exteriors are to be completed with new roofs, siding, windows and doors soon.
Casey said he will have the stone retaining walls edging the property repaired and plans to put some awnings on the exterior.
Casey said he went to a meeting of Historic Murphysburg Preservation recently to find out if that group had information confirming that the apartment buildings were built from structures moved from Camp Crowder in Neosho, but they did not have any documentation that was the case.
Asked by Kyle Denham, the building board’s chairman, when the renovation work would be completed, Casey said he was hoping to wrap it up by year’s end.
City officials issued an order Jan. 26 to vacate the two buildings by March 10 because of unsafe conditions cited by the fire marshal.
The owner at the time, David Carey, said he was trying to sell the buildings to prevent the city from ordering them demolished.
The building board of appeals has not taken any action to demolish the buildings, instead agreeing to continue a demolition hearing as long as monthly reports are provided on the status of the effort to repair the buildings.
The board also heard an update on the status of work to reclaim the historic Cleveland Apartments from fire damage. That effort currently involves clearing out fire-damaged materials from the three stone buildings at 801, 805 and 807 W. First St. and reframing the roofs, said Shawn Grindle, co-owner.
A fire in May destroyed the roofs of the three buildings, which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
William Phelps Cleveland had the apartments built in 1914, 24 years after he came to Joplin for business opportunities in mining laboratory operations. He called the apartments townhouses, and they were residences for the affluent during Joplin’s mining boom.
One building had heavy fire damage and the other two had fire damage to the upper floors along with water damage from the effort to extinguish the blaze.
Fire officials have not determined the cause of the early morning blaze, although several fires in that area of town were suspected to have been set for heat or cooking by trespassers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.