Joplin building permits climbed by $13.6 million in July, bringing the total for the fiscal year to about $110 million. The city’s fiscal year runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31.
In July, Schuber-Mitchell homes filed nine permits for new homes valued at just under $1.6 million combined.
In all, 15 permits for new homes were filed in July, valued at nearly $3 million. So far this fiscal year, 97 permits have been filed for new homes, with the total value of those permits at more than $23.2 million.
Also in July:
• A $1.24 million project was filed for commercial improvements at the former Innovative Objects building, 2340 S. Range Line Road.
Year to date
The largest commercial projects permitted this fiscal year include:
• $11 million, filed by West-Rock, a global company that specializes in packaging, for a commercial addition to its plant at 4200 E. 32nd St.
• $9.5 million, filed by Menards for 3317 S. Geneva Ave. The permits include a store, a storage outbuilding and a gatehouse at the entrance and exit to the lumber supply yard. The site is part of the 32nd Street Place development, north of Sam’s Club and west of Hammons Boulevard.
• $8.9 million for work at 7331 N. Highway 43 for a new building at the Joplin Regional Airport, used for storage and equipment.
• $4.3 million for commercial improvement for the Target store at 3151 E. Seventh St.
• $4 million for work at 3457 W. Eddy Lane, site of the Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• $2.9 million by Ledford Construction, which included eight permits for duplexes on Kenser Court, on the south side of 32nd Street, close to Flying J.
• $2.8 million for a single-family home on Cambridge Road.
• $2.6 million by Owens Corning for a plant expansion at 1983 State Line Road.
• $2 million for a new car wash at 1626 W. Seventh St. that will be west of the new Starbucks property, formerly MoJo Burgers.
• $1.9 million for new commercial construction at 1949 S. Snowberry Lane, home of Turnaround Ranch. Freeman Health System and Ozark Center, its behavioral health services branch, recently opened Hope Cottage at Turnaround Ranch, a residential treatment program for teens. The 5,908-square-foot Hope Cottage, resembling a single-family home, provides a safe and comfortable place to live for adolescents, with emphasis placed on privacy and safety, according to Freeman officials. Each resident has his or her private bedroom, along with individual-use restrooms and showers. The cottage’s center is an open area with seating and an atrium. Turnaround Ranch also houses a school, a gymnasium, a family center and outdoor recreation areas. Two additional cottages are planned.
Construction pace
The $110 million in permits Joplin hit in the first nine months of its fiscal year (Nov. 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023) is slower than in recent years.
Construction in the city hit $224.5 million for the fiscal year that ran from Nov. 1, 2021, to Oct. 31, 2022, according to city building permit records. In the previous fiscal year — Nov. 1, 2020, to Oct. 31, 2021 — building permits for Joplin reflected $168.2 million in construction. Total building in Joplin the year prior, which ended Oct. 31, 2020, came to nearly $246 million.
The figures reflect only construction taking place inside the city limits.
