The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce has launched a new business education and professional development on-demand video platform called Chamber Academy.
Chamber Academy participants can stream courses at their convenience. The seminars and classes are taught by a variety of instructors, including local experts, and cover a wide range of business and personal development-related topics, including administrative business skills, career development, human resources, personal development, sales and marketing, and workplace essentials.
The program is free to chamber members and can be accessed at yourchamberacademy.com. Public viewers can also purchase access for $19 per lesson.
Details: erin@joplincc.com, 417-625-4150.
