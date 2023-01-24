Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snowfall will continue through this morning. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch is likely. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, are slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute. Power outages are also occuring due to heavy snowfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. &&