The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce ecommerce meetup will be from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. This month the meeting will be at the Hello Sunshine Market, 117 W. Valley St., in Granby.

The meeting is open to entrepreneurs for discussion on the following topics: Amazon Seller Central, Shopify, Walmart.com, eBay, shopping cart abandonment, shipping software, product photography and video production, and more.

The meetup is held the second Thursday every month.

