The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, through its new ChooseJoplin.com website, is offering a $1 billion package of incentives and savings to Tesla, which is looking to expand to the Midwest with a new cybertruck gigafactory.
Chamber President Toby Teeter announced the proposal today during a briefing at City Hall.
"We're competing against much larger, stronger markets," he said. "...But I think we're going to be a pretty strong competitor for this opportunity."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
