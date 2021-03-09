A $200 million package of incentives largely involving labor cost savings has been offered to GM by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce president to locate a battery plant in Joplin.
General Motors has one battery plant, said Toby Teeter, chamber president. "It's become public this week they are looking for a centrally located site for a second battery plant," he said.
Specifications for the GM location to be chosen are similar to those that were set out last year by Tesla in a search for a site to build an electric car factory. The chamber offered an incentives package for that plant that would have provided up to $1 billion in considerations. Though the company chose Austin, Texas, Joplin's offer resulted in publicity.
Teeter said the GM offer from Joplin is prorated based on the number of jobs the plant would provide, which is 1,000 compared to Tesla's projected employment of 7,000.
