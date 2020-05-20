Four local educators were awarded 2020 Golden Apple Awards on Wednesday by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber, in a news conference at City Hall, recognized:
• Erin Snodgrass of Cecil Floyd Elementary School.
• Katherine Hargrove of Jefferson Elementary School.
• Tashena Vickers of South Middle School.
• Darbi Stancell of McAuley High School.
The Golden Apple Awards program, in its 35th year, is designed to recognize excellence in the teaching profession. There were 131 educators in Joplin public and private schools nominated this year by students, parents and coworkers.
Awards are given in four categories: grades K-2, grades 3-5, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12. Nominees are certified classroom teachers who instruct students on a daily basis and are teaching during the 2019-20 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.