Joplin-area residents will be “Cruisin’ to Christmas” this season.
That is the theme of the Joplin Christmas parade, which begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System. Freeman is the parade sponsor and organizer. Last year’s parade was canceled because of COVID-19.
“The Christmas parade is a long-awaited event, but because of COVID we didn’t get to enjoy that last year, so we are very, very excited this year,” Baker said.
Parade organizers last year tried to have a drive-thru parade that allowed viewers to stay in their vehicles and pass by to view entries as a pandemic precaution, but there were too few entries to go forward.
Baker said Monday she was inviting residents to come back this year, saying, “We’re going to have a lot of surprises in store for you in the parade, so I hope all of you are planning on attending.”
Freeman has organized the parade since 2014.
“We are so honored and grateful that the city has entrusted us with this very important event. It takes hundreds of volunteer hours and many dedicated hearts to orchestrate a celebration of this magnitude,” Baker said. “We love this challenge because this is our way of giving back to the community we love and the community that has supported Freeman Health System for 96 years.”
Proceeds from parade entries will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which assists local children with medical needs.
Baker and Mayor Ryan Stanley unveiled the parade logo depicting Santa in a shiny sports car with the theme of “Cruisin’ to Christmas.” The mayor presented the annual parade permit to Baker.
The parade route will be on Main Street from 15th Street north to Third Street. A grand marshal is to be announced.
“We are so excited,” Baker said. “I know people really missed the parade last year. It’s just an annual tradition that’s very near and dear to many people’s hearts.”
Baker said lighted displays and creative entries are encouraged for the annual fete, and, because of the theme, she believes vintage automobiles will join the fun.
The mayor said the city is pleased to have the traditional parade back.
“We’ve been partnering with Freeman the last almost two years as we fought COVID, and so what a fitting partnership to have to reembrace the parade that we all love,” the mayor said.
Those interested in having an entry in the parade may email contact information to joplinchristmasparade@freemanhealth. com or register online at jomoparade 2021.eventbrite.com.
Those with questions may contact Freeman’s parade coordinator, Sally Currence, at 417-347-4624.
