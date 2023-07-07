People's Home Mission, 411 E. Ninth St. in Joplin, will host a fellowship meeting at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15.
Greg Gardiner will be the speaker.
For more information, call Emul DeGonia at 417-438-4978 or 417-540-6733.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 9:17 am
