Items ranging from pickup trucks to gym equipment will be available for bidding when the city of Joplin holds its annual surplus property auction this month.
The auction is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the street maintenance barn in the northwest corner of the Public Works Center, 1301 W. Second St.
Auction items may be viewed from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and from 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturday before bidding starts.
Motor vehicles available will include a 2013 crew cab pickup truck, a half-ton 4X4 pickup truck, a three-quarter-ton regular cab pickup truck, a John Deere Gator and a 2008 Chevy Impala.
An array of tractors, a loader tractor, mowers, leaf machines, a pothole patcher and sprayer from the street department and wastewater treatment plants will be available for bid.
Programmable traffic signals, mechanical signs and a 60-gallon air compressor are among the things that had been used by the city's sign shop and signal department.
Chainsaws and weed trimmers from the cemetery department will be on the block, as will a skid unit water tank with pump, hydraulic pump, tool cutter, tool spreader and other items from the fire department.
Gym equipment including a treadmill also are for sale from the fire department.
Office equipment, a full-size refrigerator, a microscope and a file cabinet are among the offerings from the health department.
The police department is disposing of a set of golf clubs, a television, numerous power tools, air conditioners, a crossbow and 60 assorted bicycles as well as other miscellaneous items.
There is a variety of office furnishings and display cases and stands from the Joplin History and Mineral Museum.
The public works department will have a variety of cameras and video equipment available along with a refrigerator and miscellaneous items.
