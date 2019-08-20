A list of grants to help local organizations stage festivals and events received first-round approval Monday by the Joplin City Council.
The Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau advisory board recommended $113,560 worth of grants for events to be held after Nov. 1 and before Oct. 30, 2020.
The council will hold a final reading on the grant requests at the next regular meeting Sept. 3 before the grants can be awarded.
Each year, the CVB provides up to $140,000 to help pay for events that create hotel stays or promote a good image of Joplin, CVB director Patrick Tuttle told the council. He said the remaining $26,440 that was not awarded this round will be available for applications in the upcoming fiscal year.
The advisory board annually reviews applications for grants and hears presentations by the applicants to get details of the request to determine whether it meets the criteria for the grants. The board then votes on the amounts proposed for distribution.
Event grants recommended for approval would go to the Joplin Memorial Run, Spiva Center for the Arts, Four State Trucks/Chrome Shop Mafia, Joplin Arts Fest, Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival, Joplin Disc Golf Club's Four State Open tournament, Rufus Racing Summer Roundup Triathlon, Emancipation Park Day, Ozark Christian College, the Downtown Joplin Alliance, Historic Murphysburg Preservation Inc., George Washington Carver National Monument, MSSU Alumni Association, Joplin History and Mineral Museum, Wildcat Glades Friends Group, Pro Musica for its 2020 concert series and the Carthage CVB for a joint marketing campaign with the Joplin CVB.
Two grants are recommended from remaining funds in this year’s funding cycle. Those would go to Historic Murphysburg Preservation Inc. for marketing for its 2019 Home for the Holidays and to the Joplin History and Mineral Museum for the construction of an updated Bonnie & Clyde exhibit.
In other business Monday, the council approved a contract with Crews Construction Inc. for $92,533 for renovation work on the Tin Cup lift station that is part of the city sewer system.
David Hertzberg, the city's public works director, said his department had previously declined a bid of more than $240,000 for the work because water was covering part of the lift station, making it impossible to tell how much work was needed. The staff recently issued a call for new bids that resulted in the one he recommended to the council.
The council also approved a contract between the Joplin Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that provides for emergency preparedness information.
