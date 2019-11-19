Changes in Joplin city fees, ranging from certain fire inspection charges to the cost of playing golf, were approved by the Joplin City Council during a meeting Monday.
The fee changes were proposed in September. The city's finance director, Leslie Haase, said at that time that the goal is to review fees every two years so that they can be adjusted in smaller increments closer to the city's actual cost of providing the services. Not all city fees are adjusted at the same time.
Approved increases include:
• Permits that involve Joplin Fire Department inspections. Operational permits will go from $50 to $75, and fireworks stands fees from $100 to $150.
• Plan review permits. A new fee of $100 will be charged for city staff time involved in the review and inspection of stormwater detention on commercial properties. A new fee of $50 will be charged for traffic control plans reviewed by city staff when temporary street and traffic lane closures are planned for utility work.
• Cemetery fees. Grave openings and closings will go from the current price of $500 to $600; cemetery lots, $500 to $600; cremains interment, $200 to $250; cremains setups, $275 to $300; single columbariums, $750 to $850; and companion columbariums, $1,100 to $1,200.
• Health permits. Inspection fees for low-risk establishments will go from $110 to $115; medium risk, $220 to $230; and high risk, $330 to $345. Swimming pool inspections for those open seasonally will go from $125 to $131; yearly pool inspections, $300 to $315; change in ownership inspections, $40 to $42; and construction and remodel inspections, $125 to $131.
• Planning and development fees. Rezoning applications will go from $500 to $550; special-use permits, $500 to $550; special-use permit renewals, $500 to $550; zoning adjustments, $500 to $550; request to vacate easements or alleys, $500 to $550; site plan review, $500 to $550; subdivision plat, $100 to $150; and lot split, $100 to $125.
• Sewer fees. New fees for sewer extension inside city limits will be set at $300 and outside the city at $400; sewer saddle, $75 to $100; and sewer riser locate fees, $75 to $100.
• Park fees. Youth and child tennis passes will go from $37.50 to $40. Season passes for pools for families will go from $140 to $150; adults, $70 to $80; youths, $60 to $65; and seniors, $60 to $65.
• Golf fees. Eighteen holes on a weekday will go from $17 to $18; 18 holes on a weekday for seniors, $11.75 to $12; 18 holes on a weekend, $19 to $20; weekends for seniors, $14 to $15; weekday twilight play, $11 to $12; and weekend twilight play, $13 to $14.
• Golf league play. Golf carts will go up $1, and pull carts will go up 50 cents. Annual passes for adults will go from $650 to $750; adult with cart, from $1,300 to $1,400; family, $1,000 to $1,100; family with cart for one, $1,600 to $1,700; family with cart for two, $2,200 to $2,300; annual pass for seniors, $500 to $550; twilight pass, $300 to $350, with unlimited cart, $600 to $700.
