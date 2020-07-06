The Joplin City Council agree to spend $64,500 for masks Joplin residents can use to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
During tonight's regular meeting, the council agreed with a 9-0 vote to purchase the masks. Decisions remain about whether the masks should be disposable or reusable, as well as how to distribute the masks. Costs range from 26 cents per disposable mask to $1.29 per reusable mask. The city could receive its order in anywhere from two to five days.
Mayor Ryan Stanley inquired whether the reusable masks could be customized with a city logo without an extra cost; he was told that option may be available.
The city hopes the cost will be reimbursed by money from the CARES Act. While reiumbursement is likely, if it is not approved by the county the money will come from the city’s general revenue fund, said Leslie Haase, finance director for the city.
