A committee of 22 residents has been appointed by the Joplin City Council to help with efforts to inform the community about a proposed renewal of the city's quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax.
The City Council has not yet approved a ballot proposal for the tax, but impaneling a citizens committee is a traditional step in that process.
Those whose appointments were confirmed Tuesday night by the council are Melodee Colbert-Kean, Mike Seibert, Taylor Brown, Bob Harrington, Josh DeTar, Jim Fleischaker, Jerrod Hogan, Fred Palmer, Andy Perigo, Steve Urie-Ross, Gary Duncan, Tom Franz, Rylee Hartwell, Brian Shaw, Drew Kimble, Dustin Parker, Dr. John Cox, Chris Erisman, Lindsay Gagnon, Barbara Hicklin, Kayla McCollum and Kevin Parker.
A first meeting date for the committee has yet been set.
Voters first approved the sales tax 20 years ago to be used for parks maintenance and upgrades and stormwater drainage projects. It was renewed in 2011.
The tax generates about $30 million over 10 years.
