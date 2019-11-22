Joplin's field of city manager candidates shrank from four to two in the past few days, and the City Council met Friday in a closed special session to bring another finalist into the mix.
One of the four selected Nov. 11 recently withdrew from consideration, said Peter Edwards, the city attorney. Then city officials were notified that one of the remaining three had accepted a job elsewhere.
As a result, the council met in a closed special meeting Friday and decided to add another candidate to the finalist list, Edwards said. All three are invited to visit Joplin on Dec. 3-4.
There were 26 applicants selected for early consideration after the job was first posted by Strategic Government Resources, a Keller, Texas, search firm hired by the council.
Mayor Gary Shaw had said earlier this month the identities of the finalists would not be released to the public until closer to their visit.
The council plans to spend a full day interviewing the finalists. The mayor said a reception is to be held so that the public can meet the candidates during their visit here.
The former city manager, Sam Anselm, left the job in March.
