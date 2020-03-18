Joplin City Council members will meet at 6 p.m. today at City Hall, 602 S. Main St., to vote on an emergency ordinance that would prohibit public gatherings of 50 or more people inside Joplin’s public establishments — primarily restaurants, bars and coffeehouses.
But that number could easily wind up changing, officials said.
“I would not be surprised if that number was lowered to 10 or more individuals,” said Ryan Talken, Joplin’s environmental coordinator, during a conference call this morning. The 10-person figure is based on recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, he said.
Talken spoke to nearly 40 small-business owners during a morning conference call helmed by Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President Toby Teeter.
“If you’re a business within the city limits of Joplin, the rules — if they pass tonight (by the council) — will apply to your establishments, assuming you’re not an essential service or a grocery store,” Teeter said. “We’re talking about general retail, restaurants, coffee shops and bars.”
Unlike other states, in-dining gatherings in Missouri is still currently allowed, though that could change at a moment’s notice, Teeter said.
“We have to plan ahead here and anticipate the possibility that bars and restaurants could be closed at some point in Missouri or Joplin in particular,” Teeter said.
In anticipation of further restrictions, the chamber and Downtown Joplin Alliance are currently assembling a “Shop Local” business directory. It will break down for area residents how they can purchase gift cards, order takeout or participate in citywide deliveries.
Chamber officials hope to publish the directory by early next week.
The directory, Teeter said, “will help shift focus to carry-out and delivery” and allow residents to shop local while supporting Joplin’s restaurants, bars and coffeehouses.
