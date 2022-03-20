Joplin officials are proposing a study to evaluate and make recommendations on the level of city services that are provided.
The City Council will be asked at its meeting Monday to approve a contract for that service with Matrix Consulting Group at a cost of $99,000.
Bids were taken recently for the work, which involves evaluating current services such as manpower, contracts, procedures and policies. As part of the study, city staff want to collect input data pertaining to the level of services offered and compare these with cities of similar size with Joplin.
A committee of city staff members evaluated proposals submitted for the study and will follow through on the report once it's received.
In other business:
• Council members will asked to act on a number of other spending and contract measures, including work to determine crosswalk needs on 20th Street near Joplin High School.
• Six residents have asked to speak to the council regarding police and fire matters. The agenda does not specify any further details. Two are candidates for City Council seats in the April 5 election.
• City staff seeks authorization to spend an additional $125,000 for sewer system repair in the Eastmorland neighborhood.
About a year ago, a contract was approved with Ace Pipe Cleaning for nearly $1.13 million for rehab work of the Eastmorland sewer basin. Staff reports work is about 85% finished but that there have been price increases of 260% on pipe material used to reline the sewer lines.
The work so far has resulted in increased reliability of the system, city staff reported. Some segments of the system have been renewed, sewer easements have been cleared and the largest gravity pipes have been evaluated. It is expected that remaining work could be done within two months, according to the staff report.
• Approval is sought on a contract with Crossland Construction for $960,000 to install drying bed covers at the Shoal Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility. Sludge is allowed to dry in the beds so that it can be applied as fertilizer. City staff reports that the current drying beds are not covered, which slows the drying process when there is precipitation.
• The council will be asked to approve the receipt of additional state funding from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for a project to relocate the general aviation entrance of the Joplin Regional Airport. If approved, the city would receive an additional $35,516 for the construction work. That would cover cost increases that have occurred since the state agreed to provide $944,624 for the project. The city will pay $3,992.
• The council will be asked to approve the sale of a lot containing about 10,000 square feet of land at North St. Louis Avenue and North Street to TAMKO Building Products for $11,500. A staff memo reports that the city declared several pieces of property as excess and offered them for sale. The minimum bid price was $5,625, and TAMKO's bid was the only one received.
• A contract with Olsson engineering to prepare a master plan for future capital improvements projects at a cost of $158,000. Capital projects are largely transportation projects funded by the city's three-eighths-cent sales tax. It was last approved in 2014 for a 10-year cycle of projects, and the council will be asked to decide in upcoming months whether to propose it to voters for reapproval next year.
• Adoption of a policy and regulations to allow the installation of parklets in parking spots for use by the public and restaurants on city streets where the speed limit is 25 mph or less.
