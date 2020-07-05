A discussion about whether to move forward with the restrictions in the city's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Plan is scheduled for Monday's meeting of the Joplin City Council.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said last week that with the Joplin area still experiencing rising numbers of cases, the City Council may not agree to move to the next step in the city’s recovery plan. The plan calls for new steps in the reopening process to be considered about every four weeks, but it allows city leaders to determine whether they need to postpone the next step or even roll back to earlier restrictions if necessary.
The mayor said discussion on masks could come up again. “I would say that everything is on the table," Stanley said at a city briefing last Monday.
“I would be really surprised ... to see us moving forward unless for some reason we see a complete reversal in our trend,” Stanley said, noting that he was speaking for himself and not the council.
Joplin, as of Friday, reported seven deaths of residents of the Spring River Christian Village. Those deaths were attributed to the virus or the virus as a complication in them. There have been 44 residents and 26 employees at the retirement center who tested positive for the virus through last week.
The health department reported that since it started tracking the disease, the total number of Joplin residents who had tested positive as of Friday was 188.
Area numbers that are considered in the council's discussions also were rising last week.
Other matters
In other business, the council will consider contracts for studies of Memorial Hall and Ewert Pool.
Six bids were received for the Ewert Pool study. Staff recommends a bid by Waters Edge at $29,500.
There were 14 bids for the Memorial Hall study to define possible uses for the hall and a structural analysis. Staff will recommend a contract with SFS Architecture with a cost range of $120,000 to $165,000. City documents did not explain the reason for the range in cost.
The information regarding uses is to include information about other spaces in the community available for concerts and those available as meeting spaces.
The study is to provide a recommendation about whether the hall should be renovated and used as a concert venue, a civic center or a combination.
Another recommendation is to be included about demolishing the building or remodeling it for use as a museum or a discovery center with a memorial park for the war dead.
Temporary repairs are being done as the result of a section of ceiling collapse that occurred recently in the building.
Action on a number of other spending measures and contracts for projects are on the agenda.
A closed meeting is scheduled after the regular session, with the agenda citing the purposes as litigation or privilege communications from the city's attorneys and a personnel matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.