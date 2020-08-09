A review of the city of Joplin's $123 million proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be discussed at a council work session Monday.
Council members will also be asked by the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau advisory board to allow the board to form a committee that would hire an independent consultant to conduct a study to determine what type of tourism venue would best serve the Joplin market. The board also proposes changes to some functions and processes regarding board operations.
In regard to the proposed budget, the city's fiscal year starts Nov. 1. There will be several discussions of the budget by council and city administrators before it is finalized.
There will be a public hearing on the prospective budget next Monday. There will be a public hearing on the city's property tax levy at a special meeting Monday, Aug. 24.
In a budget message, City Manager Nick Edwards wrote: "The proposed budget was developed with one key goal prioritized above all others. That is to preserve as much funding as possible, without impacting services to residents, to increase the pay of city employees.
"At this present time, from an operational perspective, inadequate pay is the biggest barrier limiting the city's ability to provide quality services," and retain a skilled workforce, he wrote.
He set aside $1.1 million within the proposed spending plan for pay increases that could provide an overall pay raise of 9% if the council approves. In the interim, workers would receive a step increase in wages under the current pay plan of 2 to 2.5% on anniversary dates.
A number of initiatives for the 2020-2021 budget year are identified in the manager's budget. One of those is to continue work to provide online business and building licensing and permits that customers have requested. The budget year also would bring master plans for parks and storm-water proposals that would be part of a renewal request of the quarter-cent parks and storm-water sales tax next year.
Also budgeted is funding to provide more analysis of the city's effort to bring more internet connectivity and Wi-Fi capabilities for the SMART City effort.
Not to be overlooked will be the providing of a plan and support of a 10th anniversary next year of the 2011 tornado and continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In terms of revenue, Edwards said it is difficult to predict what sales tax collections will do during the pandemic. The sales tax is the city's largest revenue source. In the last decade, revenue from the sales tax has increased an average of 1.7% per year, the report states.
The budget would have forecast an increase in sales tax in the upcoming fiscal year of 1.5%, but because of uncertainty about the economy a decrease of 2% is projected.
The other business for the work session entails discussion of seven proposals made by the CVB advisory board as the result of talks that started last year with the board's former chairman, Mike Wilson, and others.
He and Pete Hall, of the Southwest Missouri Lodging Association, said they had agreed to work together with the CVB board and the Joplin Sports Authority to propose an increase in Joplin's lodging sales tax from 4% to 6% to fund construction of a tourism venue.
The agreement came with a number of requirements that city leaders would have to implement for the agreement to be carried out, they said in a statement. Any increase in the city's lodging tax rate would ultimately have to be authorized by a vote of the people.
The CVB board has been discussing those proposed requirements, but took no action on two of them. They recommend that the council approve four of the proposals, seek CVB board input on two of them as necessary and offer support of one.
According to city documents regarding the CVB board's request, the board would hire a consultant to conduct a study that would identify the type of venue that would best serve Joplin. That study also would detail operation costs and sustainability considerations of the venue as well as outline potential funding sources and address potential private/public partnerships for its operation.
The CVB board also recommends that the council agree to its conclusions on the following issues:
• Reduce the advisory board from 11 seats to nine seats to include four representatives of the hotel industry, one from the restaurant industry and one at-large member.
• Return a seat designated for the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce to the same term limits as other board seats. The council previously removed term limits for the chamber director or a chamber designee selected by the director.
• Form a subcommittee to write by-laws for the advisory board that they feel are needed for operations to fulfill tourism duties enumerated by city code.
• Review the proposed Joplin Sports Authority budget each year and provide a budget recommendation for that agency to the City Council.
• Allowing the board to make recommendations on those being considered for appointment to the CVB board "to assure it continues to advance tourism interest."
• Agree to recommend that tourism software be used by the CVB and JSA to track leads and provide better communication to hotels on upcoming events and track return on investment of the hotel tax funding.
The board discussed whether it had the authority to make hiring decisions on personnel to promote tourism. The board sought the opinion of City Attorney Peter Edwards on that question and was told it can suggest hiring or the retaining of contracted services such as consultants or third-party services, but the hiring of CVB staff is the responsibility of the city manager. The board can make a recommendation to the city manager.
With that opinion, the board voted to make no changes to the wording of the current city code regarding those personnel duties.
The board also rejected a proposal to seek independent legal advice to resolve differences between the city and hotel representatives on the interpretation of city ordinances regarding how hotel tax revenue is spent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.