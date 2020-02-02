Updates on the status of projects and initiatives recommended by Vision Joplin 2022 and economic development work are to be given Monday at the Joplin City Council meeting.
Residents in 2017 were invited to a series of meetings to distill ideas that could result in increased population and revenue growth for Joplin by 2022. Now midway into that effort, a review is to be given on the 20 recommendations developed by committees that gathered information on six topics.
Vision Joplin advanced recommendations to adopt tobacco restrictions and establish a prescription drug monitoring program, which have been done. Another idea to establish a children's museum or discovery center has been taken on by a group of volunteers who have that effort in the works.
Also accomplished is the renewal of a state law provision that gives Joplin the right to adopt a taxing district for a cultural arts center or museum.
In other business, the council will hear a quarterly report on the status of economic development presented by Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
Public hearings on two zoning requests also will be held.
A change in zoning from residential to commercial for Petro Truck Stop at 4240 Missouri Highway 43 is requested by property owner Truckstop Distributors Inc. According to staff documents, the company wants to remodel the truck stop; when representatives applied for a building permit for the work, it was discovered that rezoning of the property had not been sought after the truck stop was taken into the city limits at the company's request.
The second zoning request is to change zoning from neighborhood commercial to heavy commercial at 1860 W. 20th St. for the operation of a vehicle sales business there.
In both cases, the Joplin Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the requests.
City administrators will ask the council to approve a resolution that is needed as part of the work to move public safety employees to the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System (LAGERS) from the Joplin Police and Firemen's Fund.
The resolution would formally adopt a policy for the city to pay the cost of purchasing service credit for those employees who move to the new retirement fund. That was one of the costs voters were told would be paid from proceeds of the half-cent sales tax passed in November to fully fund the existing pension fund and move those eligible to LAGERS.
The resolution designates the cost as an obligation of the city as an employer to address requirements of the IRS.
The council also will be asked to approve bids for annual street resurfacing projects.
A contract is recommended with Vance Brothers Inc. for $718,990 for the cost of microsurfacing a section of streets in the city as part of a seven-year cycle of maintenance.
A contract with Blevins Asphalt Construction Co. Inc. for street milling and overlaying a section of city streets is recommended at a cost of $932,256.
City staff annually evaluates the pavement conditions of the street system to determine which streets are to be resurfaced. To do that, engineers look at traffic counts, structural integrity, ride quality and classification of the streets.
Funding for the resurfacing and microsurfacing projects comes from the city's half-cent transportation sales tax.
A closed meeting is posted on the agenda after the regular session for the purpose of discussing personnel. The council is working to select finalist applications for the city manager position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.