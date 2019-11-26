Notice of a vote to hold a closed special meeting at 12:30 p.m. today has been posted for the Joplin City Council.
The agenda cites the need for the closed session as the hiring, firing, disciplining or promotion of an employee or particular employees of a governmental body involving personal information.
Although the agenda does not specify, the council has been working on the selection of finalists to interview for the vacant city manager position.
Two of four candidates selected earlier as finalists have dropped out. The council held a closed special meeting last week and selected a third finalist.
The finalists have been invited to visit Joplin next week.
The meeting is scheduled at City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.