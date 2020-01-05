A zoning request that would allow the construction of a mini-storage warehouse near 20th Street that has met with neighborhood opposition and a recommendation from the city's zoning board for denial is on the Joplin City Council agenda Monday for a public hearing.
The request would rezone property in the area west of the intersection of 19th Street and Michigan Avenue from residential to light commercial at the request of Joel Standeford for construction of a mini-storage warehouse.
According to a city staff report, commercial use of the property was more suitable when the property faced 20th Street, but that is no longer the case because the construction of the 20th Street railroad bridge that prevents 20th street frontage access.
That would route traffic to the mini-storage warehouse through residential streets in the area, according to the report.
Several residents of the area hired an attorney to represent them at a recent hearing of the Joplin Planning and Zoning Commission. The commission voted unanimously to recommend that the zoning request be denied by the council.
Several other public hearings are slated:
• A request to change zoning of property at 3110 E. 13th St. from industrial to multifamily residential for construction of an apartment building. The request was made by Phong Nguyen.
• A request to vacate approximately 10-foot-wide utility easements running in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue. The request was made by developer Kevin Parker, 1115 Illinois Ave., who is building duplexes in the location. The utility easements are no longer needed, according to city documents.
• A request to vacate unneeded utility easements in the area of 26th Street and McCoy Avenue at the location of Memorial Hills Senior Affordable Housing, requested by developer Kevin Parker.
• A request to vacate 150 feet of McCoy Avenue, south of Fourth Street, made by members of Joplin Peace Tabernacle. Church members wish to consolidate land owned for the church in the area that is separated by the right of way, which is not being used as a street, according to city documents.
The council also will be asked to authorize some budgeted expenditures for equipment.
One is the purchase of two dump trucks for $387,942 from Tag Truck Enterprises of Missouri. Another is a street sweeper for $206,704 from TYMCO.
Approval of an agreement with Joplin Industrial Electric Co. for the relocation and installation of three generators at a cost of $45,030 also is on the agenda. The purpose is to put a larger generator in the Filmore Bridge sewer lift station and move two generators to other lift stations.
