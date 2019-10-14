The Joplin City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the agenda, the council will vote on whether to go into closed session to review applications for the city manager position. A candidate search firm, Strategic Government Resources, of Keller, Texas, has taken applications and recruited applicants for the job.
Council members told the firm they were looking for a person with a bachelor’s or master’s degree in public administration and previous experience as a city manager and/or assistant city manager. They also want someone who has knowledge of budgeting and financial matters and would keep open lines of communication with the council and city department heads.
The city’s health department director, Dan Pekarek, has been serving as interim city manager since the former manager left the job in March.
