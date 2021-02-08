The Joplin City Council work session, set for 5:45 p.m. today, has been canceled because of inclement weather.
The agenda had included council discussions of future city improvements, a proposal for the use of the old library building on Main Street, action plans to address six goals identified by the council late last year, and the recently completed parks master plan.
The work session has been tentatively rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, city officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.