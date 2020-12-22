In recognition of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, offices for the city of Joplin will be closed Friday of this week and Friday, Jan. 1.
The closure includes the Joplin Recycling Center, MAPS and the Sunshine Lamp Trolley services.
During these weeks, residential trash and curbside recycling services will shift following each holiday. Friday customers will have service on Saturday, while other customers will be serviced on their regular pickup days.
