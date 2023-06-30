Joplin city government offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, for Independence Day.
This closing includes the MAPS Transportation services.
All city services will resume their regularly scheduled hours on Wednesday, July 5.
Residential trash and curbside recycling will not be picked up by Republic Services on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4. Because of that, trash services will be delayed one day with Tuesday service moving to Wednesday, and will continue throughout the week with Friday routes ran on Saturday, July 8.
