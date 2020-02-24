Residents and community leaders interested in hearing from the four finalists for the position of city manager filled the City Council chambers today during a public meet-and-greet with those candidates.
One of those in attendance, Joplin Superintendent Melinda Moss, said, "I think we are looking for a candidate who understands the strong connection between the city and the school, and that when you have strong school districts, then you are able to strengthen your whole city and vice versa."
Representatives of the school district and the city most recently worked together on a deal for the city to give land on Dover Hill to the district for a new elementary school to replace Columbia and West Central schools. That project will be submitted April 7 to voters, who will be asked to approve a $25 million bond issue for it.
The four candidates arrived in Joplin over the weekend for a tour Sunday of the city and dinner Sunday evening with council members and city administrators.
Each of the candidates talked this morning with senior city staff and were interviewed by reporters before the public meet-and-greet session.
Candidates are:
• Darin Chappell, the current city administrator for Chillicothe in northern Missouri. He has previously been the city administrator for Bolivar and Seymour, as well as a senior analyst for a local government program in Springfield. He has a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Missouri State University. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and Army Reserves.
• Nick Edwards, a native of Joplin, worked the past nine years for the city of Lee’s Summit, near Kansas City, with the last two years as assistant city manager there. He has a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Missouri Southern State University. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
• Shawn Henessee, who currently is the county administrator for Clark County, Washington. He was previously the city administrator at Pleasant Hill, the county administrator for Marinette County, Wisconsin, and assistant director for Jackson County, Missouri. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Wichita State University, a master’s degree in political science from the University of Kansas and a law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
• Leonard Sossamon, who was county administrator for Hernando County, Florida, for seven years. He previously was a consultant for Jordan Brown Management Corp., the chief operating officer of Alliance Development Group and founder of the redevelopment company Hunter and Brown Inc., as well as county administrator for Newberry, South Carolina, and Concord, North Carolina.
The Joplin City Council will conduct interviews with the candidates this afternoon. A closed meeting of the council is scheduled for 6 p.m. to discuss the candidates, but a decision is not expected today, Mayor Gary Shaw said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
