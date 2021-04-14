The Titanic, the ship that was not supposed to sink, did just that April 15, 1912 — 109 years ago this week.
This everyone knows.
What many may not know is the 52,310-ton ocean liner will all but disappear from the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean in roughly 100 years.
The reason for that can be found inside a glass vial that serves as a centerpiece to Allen Shirley’s popular Titanic display, which was seen by nearly 4,000 people two years ago during an exhibit at the Joplin History & Mineral Museum.
Called rusticles — a term coined by Robert Ballard, the American who discovered the wreck of the Titanic in 1985 — they appear to the naked eye as rust-colored, rounded metal shavings. But below the surface of Earth’s oceans, they are a complex community of microbes, bacteria and fungi that feed on rusting metal, such as Titanic’s vast amounts of iron and steel.
“These rusticles are slowly eating the Titanic to pieces,” said Shirley, a noted local collector, in an interview Wednesday about the anniversary. “Decks have fallen in … and the ship continues to deteriorate. It’s estimated that by (2121), the ship will have disappeared from the floor of the ocean.”
The rusticles in Shirley’s collection were scraped off a deteriorating metal railing from the hull of the Titanic by a robotic arm sometime in 1985.
“It’s just fabulous for me to own a (tiny portion) of the Titanic,” Shirley said, pointing at the vial. “This is when history comes alive. This is the ‘wow’ factor, as I always say. This is why I do what I do.”
Rusticles have also been discovered feasting on the collapsed hull of the German battleship Bismarck and a stern turret of the USS Indianapolis, Shirley said.
Shirley’s collection is also dominated by the famous color picture of the Titanic’s bow, taken from 12,500 feet below the surface of the ocean in a spot 370 miles southeast of Newfoundland. Below the picture is a card with Ballard’s signature printed on its surface.
In a joint French-American expedition in 1985, Ballard used sonar to discover the ship’s remains, which had eluded explorers for decades. It was the equivalent of finding a needle in a haystack, Shirley said.
“We’re talking the Atlantic Ocean here,” he said. “Huge, huge ocean between England and New York City.”
Ballard “had a rough idea of where the ship was, but it took this constant search using a grid pattern across the ocean floor before they finally tripped on the image of something big down there.”
Only mid-1980s technology allowed submersibles to withstand the crushing ocean pressures found at 14,000 feet below the surface of the ocean. To put that distance in perspective, he said, it takes more than two hours for submersibles to descend from the surface to Titanic’s final resting spot on the ocean floor.
“We’re talking pressures that would be unbelievable at that depth,” Shirley said. “It’s way down there. Very cold. Very dark.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.