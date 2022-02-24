Building permits for the city of Joplin are lagging behind the pace set the previous two years.
For the first three months of the city's latest fiscal year, which runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31, construction came to $29 million.
That compares with $73.9 million for the same three-month period last year (Nov. 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021), and $83.6 million the previous year (Nov. 1, 2019, to Feb. 29, 2020).
Large projects drove building permits in the previous two years, including four building permits totaling $15 million for an apartment complex at the former stockyards property on Newman Road and Cattleman Drive. The city also broke ground on the multimillion-dollar Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex at 212 W. Seventh St. in Joplin. The goal for that project is $17.5 million.
The previous year, a $43.9 million building permit was filed in January for the Casey's General Store distribution center. It was the largest permit filed in Joplin since the 2011 tornado.
In November 2021, $14.5 million in building permits was filed, the largest of $6.6 million at 1118 W. 21st St. for a high-service pump station by Missouri American Water Co. The station will pump water from the treatment plant on 21st Street into the distribution system.
A second seven-figure project, $1.4 million, was filed for 2101 S. Range Line Road, by Panera Bread.
In December 2021, $7.3 million in building permits was filed. The largest permit that month was for nearly $1.2 million at 2421 E. 20th St., the new Jasper County CASA office. Jasper County Court Appointed Special Advocates broke ground earlier this month on its future training and connection center with the goal of opening by the end of the year.
In January, $7.2 million in building permits was filed. The largest project was $1.7 million at Pilot Truck Stop for an commercial interior remodel at 4500 S. Missouri Highway 43.
So far this fiscal year, 41 permits have been issued for new homes, valued at $7.2 million.
The permits reflect only construction taking place in the city limits.
