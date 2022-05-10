Halfway through the city of Joplin's fiscal year, construction is on pace with the previous year.
According to city figures released Monday, construction from Nov. 1 to April 30 came to $85.82 million.
Last year, construction for the full fiscal year totaled $168.2 million.
So far this fiscal year, 85 new homes have been started, at a value of more than $15.3 million, or an average of about $180,000 per home.
The city’s fiscal year runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31, and the figures include only that construction taking place within the city limits of Joplin.
