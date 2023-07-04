People speaking at Joplin City Council meetings will have to follow new rules after council members adopted revised guidelines for public comment at Monday’s regular session. Not everyone was happy with the changes.
On a 5-3 vote, the council adopted amended rules for speakers, who will have a five-minute time limit, but now they will be allowed only one one-minute extension if the council agrees. Previously, the council could determine a length of time the speakers could continue when addressing them.
The amended rules also prohibit the public from speaking to the council about an item that could be addressed with city administrators during business hours and specify that a speaker shall not address city staff or members of the public unless authorized to do so by the mayor or council majority.
Speakers could be barred from council chambers for not conducting themselves in an “orderly manner and shall not make personal attacks, impertinent, slanderous, or profane remarks to any member of the council, staff, or the general public.”
Another section of the revisions state that, “No person in the audience at a council meeting shall engage in disorderly or boisterous conduct, including the utterance of loud, threatening, or abusive language, whistling, stamping of feet, or other acts which disturb, disrupt, or otherwise impede the orderly conduct of any council meeting.”
Council members Charles Copple, Christina Williams, Gary Shaw and Keenan Cortez, along with Mayor Doug Lawson, voted yes; council Members Phil Stinnett, Kate Spencer and Mark Farnham voted no.
Joplin resident Mary Price spoke against the change during the public-comment period while bringing up what she said were discrepancies in the distribution of city money that came from the federal government as COVID-19 relief, or CARES Act, funding.
“This would go unnoticed without citizens bringing up discrepancies for you to check into,” Price said. “Council should appreciate citizens who are willing to speak up and (I) can’t understand why you would try to silence them with a new ordinance that will be brought forth in a few minutes. This is not about us, this is not about you, this is about all the citizens of Joplin. And if we all work together we can be bigger, better and we can be stronger if we’re all united.”
Another resident, Frank Thompson, said residents who speak before the council are “sending a message that we care about the direction of our government and that we want to be involved in the decision-making process.”
“So I urge you to exercise your right to criticize government officials, speak out against policies that you disagree with, demand accountability from our elected officials,” Thompson said. “We’re going to let our voices be heard.”
Spencer said she appreciates the safety measures, such as making large bags subject to search, and she was opposed to citizens berating city employees, but she thought the resolution was an overreach.
“I think there has been a lot of personal attacks and bashing on different employees and that’s very upsetting,” she said. “I guess I just have more faith in humanity that people would come and be respectful and state their case, which I appreciate that."
Cortez said he opposes censorship in any way, but he didn't think the resolution was about censorship.
“I do believe that what this resolution is doing is addressing some rules we’ve had in place for decades that needed upgrading.” Cortez said. “It address a level of decorum that I think, quite frankly, has been missing in these chambers for quite some time now. I do agree with what has already been said that personal attacks — I don’t believe this is the place for that here. I think there is an opportunity for those things to be addressed. If you have a problem with any particular council member or city employee there are avenues for those to be addressed other than coming and expressing it at the dais.”
Stinnett said council members give up some rights when they run for public office, but he drew a line when it came to members of the public yelling at city employees.
“I think the people have a right to accuse me of whatever they want to accuse me of,” Stinnett said. “I gave up my right of not allowing that when I decided to run for city council, so being a city council member, that puts me in a position that I'm subject to that. I really have an issue because I do not think it’s fair for city employees (to) take abuse when they, in no way, shape or form, are the ones who passed the ordinances and make the rules. We do that.”
In other business, the council passed a measure to accept a $5 million grant approved by Missouri lawmakers from the state’s American Rescue Plan Act for drinking water.
The grant funding will allow Missouri-American to extend water mains to three areas: 10,000 feet along East Zora Street to Missouri Highway 249; 9,000 feet on County Road 180, north of Apple Road; and 6,400 feet on East Seventh Street from Duquesne Road to Kenser Road.
The agreement allows the city to reimburse half the cost of the water service extensions up to $5 million with the grant funds.
The council also passed bills upgrading air traffic control equipment and lighting control systems at Joplin Regional Airport. The traffic control equipment replacement will cost $87,202 and the lighting upgrade will be $61,577.
