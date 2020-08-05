An Omaha, Nebraska, developer received the green light from the Joplin City Council to go forward with the use of blight designation in order to form a special taxing district for a proposed shopping district.
The authorization clears the way for developer Woodsonia to establish a community improvement district on property southeast of 32nd Street and Range Line Road for a future retail project there.
A public hearing was held two weeks ago on the CID request for the proposed 32nd Street Place development.
Formation of the CID would allow the developer to add a 1-cent sales tax within the boundaries of the district. That money would be collected from sales to help pay for future improvements within the designated area. The CID would be in effect for 30 years or until the improvements are paid off, the city's finance director, Leslie Haase, told the council at a meeting Monday.
The area where the CID would be established is bounded by 32nd Street on the north, the Kansas City Southern railroad line on the east, Interstate 44 on the south and Range Line Road on the west.
Woodsonia will ask in the future for a tax increment financing district for its proposed 32nd Street Place development, Haase told the City Council at a meeting July 20. She said the CID and the TIF would go hand in hand to put in streets and intersections, stormwater drainage and other public improvements within the district.
The City Council also at a meeting Monday authorized an agreement for Woodsonia to cover city costs for working on a TIF proposal for the development by a vote of eight in favor. One council member, Mayor Ryan Stanley, was absent.
That agreement would require a $25,000 deposit to cover the costs of publishing legal notices, consultant and legal fees for reviewing and evaluating the plan, and other city costs. An additional payment of $5,000 would be required to cover the cost of city staff time to do that work.
Approval of the measures presented at the meeting does not authorize the TIF district.
"We do not have the actual TIF plan itself (yet)," Haase told the council. "When we do receive it, then the normal process is there are notifications that have to be made, then there will be a TIF Commission meeting and the City Council will hear it at a later time."
Other business
In other business, the council approved an agreement for engineering services by Olsson, an engineering firm, to update the city’s stormwater management master. The work will cost $323,961.
The original long-range plan for stormwater reduction projects was developed in 2001. A list of new projects needs to be developed that could be proposed when the city’s quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax is available for voter renewal next year, the city's public works director, David Hertzberg, said.
The council also authorized an agreement between the city and the Joplin Economic Housing Development Initiative that provides federal funding for low-income housing projects of $459,900 to the housing consortium.
City planner Tom Walters said the money would be used for Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity to build two houses in Joplin and two in Carthage and other work related to those projects. Walters said the money is obtained for housing in several Jasper County cities that work together to obtain the funding.
In other action, the council advanced to second and third readings:
• A request to rezone property at 902 W. 26th St. from single-family residential to two-family residential for construction of two duplexes, and 2701 Virginia Ave. to rezone from single-family to two-family residential for one duplex.
• Agreements with the Missouri North Arkansas Railroad Co. Inc. for a pedestrian crossing and sidewalk crossing the railroad right-of-way at Fourth Street and School Avenue that will be part of stormwater drainage project to be built there by the city.
• An updated ordinance that prohibits illicit discharges into the city's stormwater system for its federal permit to operate the system.
• A contract for design of an enlarged stormwater drain to be installed at Murphy Boulevard and Lone Elm Road to reduce flooding in that area.
