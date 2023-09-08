Joplin officials will go forward with the first phase of building the Tin Cup Trail after city staff asked whether construction should be held up to find funding for another part of the project.
Dan Johnson, public works director, spoke to the City Council on Monday about whether trail work should be started without funding available yet for a tunnel along the trail's route.
Tin Cup will run from 32nd Street and St. John's Boulevard to McIndoe Park and Grand Falls. Construction of the main trail is expected to cost about $4.8 million. All preparations are ready except for taking construction bids.
It was one of the projects on the list when voters in 2011 approved a 10-year renewal of the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax. That is the funding source for the main part of the trail.
There currently is no money earmarked, though, for construction of a tunnel at the 32nd Street intersection where St. John's Trail will connect, Johnson said. There was no estimate given of that cost.
Another phase is construction of a bridge behind the Joplin Family Y property that would connect pedestrians and bicyclists to the trail as it runs south from there. Design of that bridge is complete. The cost is estimated at $750,000. That funding was allocated by the council in July when projects were approved from funding using the city's direct grant from the American Rescue Plan Act of nearly $13.8 million.
City staff had looked for a grant source for the tunnel, however none have been located, Johnson said.
The tunnel would run beneath 32nd Street at the intersection with St. John's Boulevard to allow pedestrians and bicyclists to cross under the busy street rather than on the street.
Johnson said the tunnel could be built at the same time as the trail if the council authorized use of money from city reserves. If not, it could hold up the trail construction three years to locate a source of funding and then design the tunnel.
Councilman Mark Farnham said that without the completion of St. John's Trail, the tunnel could sit unused waiting for the connection.
"Why would we consider spending several million dollars on something that isn't built yet?" Farnham asked.
Johnson said the St. John's Trail is completed and is used by a lot of KCU students to walk to the Y, but when they get to McIntosh Circle, they have to walk on the edge of the street until they reach a sidewalk further south.
The route of the Tin Cup when built is intended to cross 32nd Street from St. John's Boulevard to city right-of-way in front of the Joplin Family Y and then turn south at the west edge of the Y property.
Farnham questioned why the tunnel is needed if a crosswalk equipped with a pedestrian push button to trigger stop lights for traffic can be used instead.
"The tunnel is an improved way of getting across that intersection. If the tunnel is there you don't have to interact with the traffic," Johnson said.
Council member Christina Williams, and Farnham, disagreed with city staff that St. John's Trail is completed because it is a sidewalk in that area designated as part of the trail. Williams asked if the project planners had considered using one of two box culverts that already exist in the proposed tunnel area for an underground walkway.
If that was not possible, Williams recommended moving forward with the part of Tin Cup Trail already funded and addressing the area of St. John's Boulevard and 32nd Street in future sales tax proposals or if a grant becomes available.
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked the estimated cost of the bridge construction. Johnson said $750,000. Stinnett agreed that the trail construction should move forward and he also recommended that the bridge, funded by ARPA, be built as well.
Mayor Doug Lawson said that as that trail becomes used by more people,"that tunnel is going to be important." He doesn't want to stop the first phase of trail construction from Grand Falls to 32nd Street, but thinks that at some point the tunnel is needed for safety.
Councilman Gary Shaw said he was not in favor of spending more money on trails unless there is grant funding.
"As far as I'm concerned they're a luxury. I don't want to see us using taxpayer money when we have so many different things in our city to be taken care of," Shaw said.
The mayor said the taxpayers are the beneficiaries of the trails system because it's not safe anymore to walk or ride bikes everywhere. "When I was a kid I could ride my bike all the way to Seneca and feel safe," he said.
Stinnett made a motion to proceed with construction of the trail and continue to look for funding for the tunnel rather than spending city reserve funds to build it. The motion was approved by a 9-0 vote.
Plans to build the trail that skirts the edge of some residential properties in neighborhoods south of 32nd Street drew objection from some property owners at a public meeting in June. However, city staff said the properties are separated from the trail by cliffs and other land features that make trespassing difficult.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.