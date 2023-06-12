Members of the Joplin City Council agreed Monday night to move forward with adoption of a more recent version of a property maintenance code.
The city currently uses a 1971 version. Adoption of a 2018 version is proposed. Council members have had copies of the newer version for a couple of months to review.
Among the benefits of the change are clearing up any contradictions that exist in the version currently used, having regulations that will help the city achieve one of the council's strategic plan goals to improve neighborhoods, and increasing the health and safety of housing.
Troy Bolander, the city's planning, zoning and neighborhoods director, said some of the differences are including materials more commonly used in homebuilding in recent years that weren't so common years ago, such as vinyl siding.
One change he believes is important is that it requires owners or sellers to provide information about any pending code violations.
"A buyer may not know there is a code violation with a property, but this code requires disclosure," he said. That should prevent a new owner from being surprised about expenses that have to be incurred because of the change in ownership.
City Manager Nick Edwards, who heard many concerns about the deterioration of some housing and neighborhoods in a listening tour he conducted three years ago, said, "I think the code raises the level of care for properties in the city."
He told the council that there are items they want to amend in the code that could be done and brought back to the panel for future adoption. "If you want buy-in from the residents, we can do that," he said.
"I think we have heard enough from the community about how these are out of date," council member Josh DeTar said of the existing code. "We have had enough time to listen to the community, and I think this body should move forward."
Councilman Gary Shaw said there are places in the city that are already showing improvement. Bolander said some property owners are already making improvements but that it could be difficult to get some to do work on their properties under the new code.
The council members agreed they want to proceed with an updated code.
Council members also had no objection to adopting a local lodging code.
Ryan Talken, health department director, said he was asked to review existing city codes to determine if there were gaps in provisions for lodging establishments and to look for areas where requirements could be improved. He said he did so with other members of city departments.
He said the property maintenance code would be a tool for enforcement and shoring up gaps. Current codes are adequate to address life and safety issues in hotels and motels.
The Missouri Department of Health has regulations for sanitation, but there could be local regulations strengthening some things such as pest control.
He also recommended considering a user fee, such as one the city has for inspections at restaurants and kitchens, to pay for the costs of inspecting lodging establishments.
The city manager said a lodging code works in tandem with the property maintenance code. He said he's heard from local motel operators and residents a good amount of support for those who are maintaining their properties.
The health director proposed some options such as writing a city lodging code.
Council member Keenan Cortez asked what is involved in doing that and how long it would take.
Talken said it would not take a long time to write a local sanitation code because current regulations could be used and requirements from codes in other cities could be reviewed to choose those that would have the best impact.
Shaw also liked that option, saying most of the hotel people are now following good practices and guidelines already. He said there might be some concerned about any new fees.
DeTar said he would like to know how much a user fee would be.
Talken said he was hesitant to guess a cost because it hasn't been discussed. He said he would have to consult other city departments to determine that.
