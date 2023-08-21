The Campbell Parkway park and trail will now be known as Sen. Ron Richard Memorial Park as the result of City Council action to memorialize the Joplin lawmaker.
The council voted to rename the park in Richard’s honor with his family looking on at Monday night’s meeting.
Hundreds of political and business leaders from across the state as well as people from Joplin stood in line up to two hours June 12 at Missouri Southern State University to offer condolences to the family after Richard, 75, died June 9 of a sudden illness.
A key figure in local and state politics, Richard was the only state lawmaker to be elected as both House speaker and later as Senate president pro tem. That was after his service from 1990 to 1998 on the City Council, the latter four years of which as mayor.
At the council meeting Monday night, Mayor Doug Lawson hailed Richard’s service to Joplin even beyond his terms at City Hall. Lawson said Richard had such influence and knowledge of government that he marshaled federal and state resources for Joplin in the wake of the devastating 2011 tornado.
Council member and former Mayor Gary Shaw said of Richard, “The senator was a terrific blessing to the city.” Whenever there was a need in Joplin on Shaw’s watch, Richard would call Shaw and ask if there was anything he could do to help, Shaw said.
Phil Stinnett, a council member who also is a former mayor, said that even though he and Richard were not personal friends, Richard called him and offered to help Stinnett’s effort to be elected. “He was a personal blessing to me,” Stinnett said. “I will always remember he was willing to help somebody he didn’t have to.”
The current mayor pro tem, Keenan Cortez, said that even during Richard’s illness, “he still wanted to talk shop ... and make sure things were getting done. He always had advice and was forward thinking. I will never ever forget how he treated me.”
Lawson said, “We are honored tonight to honor him in a small way” by taking up a resolution to name the park for Richard.
Cortez made a motion to amend the proposed park name from “Ron Richard Park” to “Sen. Ron Richard Memorial Park.” That was unanimously approved as was a motion to adopt the name.
With that done, members of the council and the audience applauded.
In other business, city staff and consultants working to bring more broadband internet service to Joplin said they are close to negotiating a deal.
They learned there were 13 internet service providers who were candidates for building a network here and engaged five of those in discussions after initial consideration of the prospects. Two were eliminated and later a third. They are now conducting a final negotiation phase with two candidates, the council was told.
Among the rounds of due diligence conducted, the consultants looked at the financial strength of the companies and their wherewithal to do the project. They also did reference checks in other communities where the companies had completed projects and are having discussions with those cities.
The consultants conducting the search for a company to work with the city said that among final considerations they want to make sure that the company recommended is able to do installation of fiber cable for broadband delivery without having too much of the city torn up at one time, with a willingness to quickly correct any problems they may encounter such as damaging other underground utility lines as they work, and will clean up their work sites promptly.
Final negotiations will start in September and extend through October.
The candidates who would come to Joplin do the broadband work would be looking at construction starting in November or December or the first part of 2024, the council was told.
Councilman Mark Farnham asked if the finalists have experience with aerial versus underground construction and experienced subcontractors.
The consultants said that all the vendors are high quality and would correct anything they do wrong along the way.
Consultant Jack Schaller said the companies have designated safety plans and cleanup plans as well as experience in dealing with other utility companies.
Stinnett said he would like the council to have time to study a final contract when proposed.
The city’s planning and development director, Troy Bolander, agreed.
“We have one opportunity to do this right,” he said. “We can’t fail on this. So if we need more time, we can definitely do that.”
