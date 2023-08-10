Three bridges will be dedicated in memory of fallen Joplin police officers as the result of support given the idea by families of the officers and official approval of the Missouri Legislature and Joplin City Council.
Members of the City Council on Monday supported resolutions to name the bridges for Cpl. Ben Cooper, Officer Jake Reed and Patrolman Tim Nielson.
Interim police Chief Brian Lewis said that Cooper's wife, Roxy Cooper, brought the idea to city and police officials last year.
"Roxy Cooper was a catalyst, and she's all about honoring our heroes," Lewis said.
The bridge in the 2800 block of South Range Line is to be named for her husband. The other state bridge involved, one on Connecticut Avenue that spans Interstate 44, will be named for Nielson. Legislation for that was sponsored by Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho.
A bridge on 20th Street, east of Indiana Avenue, is to be named for Reed.
Cooper, 46, and Reed, 27, were fatally shot by 40-year-old Anthony Felix in the parking lot of the Northpark Crossing shopping center. Felix was later killed after he shot and injured a third officer, Rick Hirshey, 54, as Felix tried to escape apprehension.
Nielson, 26, died Sept. 13, 2004, a month after he was injured in a gas explosion at a house where he answered a call to check on the man who lived there. The man, David Riley, also died in the explosion, and another officer, Greg Batson, sustained burn injuries but recovered.
After the information was presented to the council, Mayor Doug Lawson said, "This is not enough, but it's something to remember these fine officers."
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez, a former member of the Police Citizen Advisory Committee and a proponent for the creation of the city's public safety sales tax when it was initiated in 2002, said it was his honor to make a motion for approval of the Jake Reed resolution. That was seconded by Councilwoman Kate Spencer, who commended Roxy Cooper and the state legislators for their participation in the effort. That resolution was approved by a unanimous 9-0 vote.
Council member Chuck Copple, a retired firefighter, made the motion to approve the resolution for the Nielson bridge, which was seconded by Josh DeTar. It also was approved 9-0.
"Thank you, council, for recognizing these three good men," the mayor told the panel.
He said a dedication ceremony involving the families would be planned.
Another form of recognition took place at the council meeting.
Betty Smith, a longtime Joplin and East Town community historian and advocate for the local African American community, as well as a community volunteer, was recognized as a "citizen of distinction."
A video of Smith being presented plaques in her honor by Cortez, community historian Brad Belk and Joplin Celebration Commission member Jill Halbach was shown at the meeting.
In other action, the council supported a resolution authorizing an application to be submitted to the Missouri State Historic Preservation Office for a 2024 Historic Preservation Fund grant to conduct the first phase of an architectural survey of the North Heights neighborhood.
City planner Tom Walters met with neighborhood residents July 27 to explain the purpose and process of the architectural survey. He said there was support voiced by residents who attended that meeting.
But because of the number of grants sought from the state for work toward historic designations and the size of the North Heights neighborhood, it will be done in phases and it could take years to get all phases funded and finish the survey, Walters said.
In other business, the council:
• Advanced on first reading a change in zoning for property at 2918 E. 20th St. The change from low-traffic commercial C-1 to high-intensity traffic commercial C-3 for the tract located at the southwest corner of 20th Street and Range Line was sought by a St. Louis owner who is interested in pursuing a commercial tenant for the property.
• Approved a site plan for Refresco Beverage for an addition to the plant located in the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park.
• Approved a site plan for Good News Production International at 2111 N. Main St. The company intends to build an addition for a museum for its mission and a detached storage shed.
• Approved a site plan for apartment building construction at 26th Street and Moffet Avenue by Brad Allphin.
• Voted 9-0 to hold a closed session after the public meeting for the purpose of discussing information pertaining to a legal action and involving employees of the council. The agenda did not list the particular employee.
