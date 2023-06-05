The city of Joplin will provide $1.84 million in upfront funding to build a parking lot for the future B&B Theatres family entertainment complex and for demolition of the former Holiday Inn hotel.
The City Council on Monday night approved revisions to existing taxing district agreements along with approving another taxing district to aid in development of the 32nd Street Plaza at 32nd Street and Hammons Boulevard.
Developer Drew Snyder of Woodsonia Joplin Real Estate was unable to come to the meeting Monday night to present the requests, said City Manager Nick Edwards. Instead, he and the city's finance director, Leslie Haase, discussed the requests with the council and presented the details during a public hearing.
Repayment of that city funding would come from a special taxing district the council approved as well as the already established tax increment financing district that was enacted at the start of the project to redevelop unused land in the area.
In addition, a second community improvement district was approved Monday night, and some of the city repayment will come from proceeds of that district.
That district established will collect an additional 1-cent sales tax in the area of the theater. There already is one of those districts in place to collect a 1-cent tax to defray the developer's costs connected to development of the property for the theater construction.
The agreements also would include provisions for $540,000 for the demolition of the former Hammons Holiday Inn hotel, which has been vacant for years and extensively vandalized. A Nashville, Tennessee, developer, HDDA Inc., intends to build two hotels on the site.
"There is an urgent need to consider these," the city manager told the council. "I believe the hotel redevelopment could go very quickly if this were approved."
It is estimated that the city's repayment from the revenue generated by the taxing districts would take seven to nine years, the council was told.
Councilman Phil Stinnett questioned the practice of layering tax districts.
"I hope it works. It would be great to have a new theater and two new hotels. All that would be wonderful," he said. However, he said he wished the city didn't have to stack all those districts to get the finances needed for the project. "And it appears city staff feels we have plenty of extra money in the general fund" to recommend taking the deal proposed by the developer.
The city manager said in response to Stinnett's comment: "I don't think the general fund has near the level of reserves it needs to meet the maintenance needs and certainly the emergency needs we may have. The amount that would be given tonight would be $540,000, which would not be a direct spend but a (future) reimbursement, so we do feel confident that money would come back to us."
It was incorrectly reported in Saturday's edition that the city was asked to provide upfront financing of $2.4 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.