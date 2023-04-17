A Joplin beverage bottling company representative talked to the Joplin City Council on Monday night about an expansion project at its local plant and sought discussions with city administrators about a tax break for the project.
Steven Kaufman, director of real estate for Refresco Beverages at 3502 Enterprise Ave., said the company wants to add a new bottling line to its Joplin plant. It would be a $32 million investment that the company wants to do with Chapter 100 funding, Kaufman said.
The company doesn't bottle beverages under its name, but bottles and packages juices, energy drinks and soft drinks for most major brands in the U.S., Kaufman said.
The public assistance, drawing its name from Chapter 100 of Missouri statutes where the tax break is authorized, allows cities and counties to issue industrial development bonds to finance plants and equipment and receive tax breaks for the company's real estate or personal property. The law also offers a sales tax exemption on construction materials and tangible personal property for a commercial project.
Council member Keenan Cortez asked if building the new line would involve adding real estate or a retooling inside the existing plant. Kaufman said it would be an expansion within the footprint of the existing plant in the Joplin-Webb City Industrial Park. He expects it will be a 12-month project.
Once it is operating, the company will likely add 30 to 40 new jobs, Kaufman said.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said he is happy to see the company interested in expanding here. He asked what pay range would be offered for the new jobs. Kaufman said the jobs would pay at or upward of $45,000 a year.
The council gave a consensus for the city's planning and development director to continue discussions with Refresco on the details of a tax break for the company. No details on the value of the tax assistance were discussed.
In late 2020, the company announced it would expand and add 95 jobs by the summer of 2021.
The company said in a statement at that time that it was in the process of a $6.8 million expansion to increase capacity and manufacturing flexibility.
That expansion brought total employment at the plant two years ago to about 270 people.
The company is based in Rotterdam in the Netherlands.
It came to Joplin in 2018 when it purchased the Cott Corp. for a deal that involved an acquisition of about $1.25 billion.
Before that, the plant had been been in Joplin since 1993 as part of Cliffstar Corp. Cliffstar was acquired by Cott in 2010.
Refresco is the world's largest independent bottler of beverages for retailers and branded beverage companies with production in Europe and North America. The company has 27 plants and 3,600 employees in North America, and more than 10,000 employees worldwide, according to its website.
