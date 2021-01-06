Joplin will get a boost in funding for housing or other projects that would benefit low- to moderate-income residents as the result of a federal CARES Act allocation.
The Joplin City Council approved a resolution at a meeting Monday that authorizes city staff to file a plan with the federal government to receive additional funds made available for housing or other projects.
City planner Tom Walters told the council that the funds would be provided to Joplin for the city's Home Development Block Grant Program and the Joplin Consortium HOME Investment Partnership Program. The latter can be used to fund projects such as building or repairing housing in Joplin or the immediate area outside Joplin.
The additional funding to be made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is $263,027, and it is available through the federal CARES Act, Walters said. The city had already been allocated $348,798 in regular annual funding. The two allocations would amount to $611,825.
Walters said the city must submit a substantial amendment agreement with HUD in order to receive the additional funds. That amendment would come back to the council for approval when it is completed, Walters said.
Mayor Ryan Stanley asked if city staff has a plan for how to spend the extra funds. Walters said those details would be provided to the council when a plan is finished. The money must be used for projects that would substantially benefit low- to moderate-income residents where other funding falls short, Walters said.
The council approved the resolution by a vote of 9-0.
In other business, the council advanced on first reading a zoning request to vacate a water drainage easement in the Callaway Ridge housing development, located south of 26th Street near Black Cat Road.
Developer Gary Rose asked that the city relinquish a 20-foot-wide drainage easement to the west of Callaway Drive that he said obstructs the construction of any buildings on the adjoining land.
A city staff report said the easement ran through the middle of three building lots. In addition to the easement, there are 25-foot setback requirements around the easement.
The council was told that the developer has built a stormwater drainage ditch that is out of the way of buildable land and the city's engineering department approved of that ditch.
Final approval of the request will be considered at the council's next meeting.
In other action, the council:
• Approved an agreement with Allgeier, Martin and Associates Inc. to negotiate right-of-way land purchases for the future widening project of Connecticut Avenue from 32nd Street to the Interstate 44 bridge. The contract is for $85,000. The council recently approved a contract for appraisal services for the rights-of-way.
• Authorized a budget amendment in the police department's equipment budget of $6,232 to upgrade the camera system on a police drone. Chief Sloan Rowland said a higher resolution camera is needed for the commercial-grade drone that has been beneficial in making arrests in such incidents as the Nov. 30 chase and apprehension of three suspects who fled the scene of an armed robbery at Northpark Mall.
