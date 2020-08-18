The Joplin City Council on Monday authorized an exception to the city's cruising ordinances for an Aug. 30 car cruise by JOMO Pride Inc.
The cruise is being held in lieu of the organization's annual Pride march. It will be the second city-permitted cruise to be held this summer; the first was held Aug. 1 and attracted hundreds of cruisers to Main Street.
A proclamation observing the Aug. 26 centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, was issued. Mayor Ryan Stanley presented a framed copy of the proclamation to council member Diane Reid Adams, public policy chair of the American Association of University Women. She said she would convey it to the AAUW.
A work authorization with Olsson for engineering services for a project to increase an undersized stormwater drain in the area of Seventh Street and Canterbury Lane was advanced on first reading. The cost is $167,750.
The council also advanced on first reading a $7 state fee for court administration that is to be taxed to certain municipal court cases.
The council approved a construction contract for $89,585 to rebuild the concrete apron approach for the main fire station, 303 E. Third St. The contractor will be Dewitt & Associates Inc., of Springfield.
The work would be done next summer, said David Hertzberg, public works director. He said the capacity of the current drain is so small it is easily flooded by rainwater.
The council also approved contracts for demolition of dilapidated houses:
• 206 N. Wall Ave. to Big John's Heavy Equipment for $6,500.
• 301 N. Jackson Ave. to Gator Industrial for $4,575; 2024 Connor Ave. for $3,795; 2107 S. Murphy Ave. for $3,795; and 1326 Grand Ave. for $3,600. Planning and development director Troy Bolander said another demolition contractor had been the low bidder on the jobs but withdrew, and the bids were then awarded to Gator as the next lowest bidder.
After the regular meeting, the council held a closed meeting citing a personnel discussion.
