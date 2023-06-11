Some members of the City Council question whether city ordinances could be more stringently enforced to try to combat homeless people sleeping on the streets and creating other nuisances for residents and businesses.
The discussion took place at a Monday night meeting when the assistant city manager, Tony Robyn, asked the council for input into a proposed homeless study that will cost up to $92,000.
Robyn told the council about the selection process that resulted in a recommendation that a Florida consulting firm, Sharity Group, be hired to create the plan.
"We want this to be community driven and partnership driven," Robyn said of the work to gather input for the study results. "At the end, we want an actionable plan in our hands with accountability."
That will be an eight- to nine-month process, Robyn said.
The process also will involve talking to some of the homeless people who can be found when the consulting firm representatives come to Joplin to gather information.
Councilman Josh DeTar asked about the scope of the study. He said that another council member, Gary Shaw, talked about there being two segments of the homeless, one that wants and will accept help, and another who does not want to find a place to live or to participate in programs for those in need of services for issues such as mental health and substance abuse.
"In looking at the packet (about the study plans), it seemed like it was geared toward those who want help," DeTar said.
Robyn responded the Sharity representatives will visit homeless camps to talk to people about why they don't want assistance.
Councilman Chuck Copple said that residents and business owners in the downtown district said that the locations of homeless shelters aren't conducive to operating businesses. They asked the councilman what it would take to relocate the services so they are not intrusive into the business district.
Robyn said city officials are looking at trying to implement a community improvement district to raise money to help move the shelters in question to another location.
"The good thing about (the shelters) being downtown is all the services are here," such as the Community Clinic and others that provide free or low-cost services to those in need.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said that while he appreciates the effort to move forward with trying to find strategies to address situations that occur, the time to complete the study seems long. Public input about the impact of homelessness on the community was taken more than two years ago.
He said he has been going into the downtown in the mornings to see what is happening and sees people sleeping on the streets and in doorways.
"We should have the ability to simply pick them up and move them or take them to jail a day. We have become known as a good place to go. We want to be welcoming to everyone, but we also want law or order," Stinnett said. "Citizens are tired of us saying we're working on it."
Council member Kate Spencer said she believes there are city ordinances against some of the problems residents are enduring. There are ordinances against loitering that she thought could be used to move those sleeping in public places, ordinances against harassment that some engage in against residents and businesses, and an ordinance against erecting tents or shelters in city parks.
Councilman Gary Shaw said when he arrives at work in the mornings at Central Christian Center, he has to clear the church driveway of people sleeping in it and also clear the alley between two church buildings.
"Let's not come up with a program that makes us feel good that we're doing something," Shaw said. "Let's do something."
Robyn told the council members that a former plan created locally to deal with homelessness did not result in conclusions or recommendations on items that could be addressed with actions.
Spencer said that "citizens see a problem that seems like it's getting worse and worse. The citizens see a lack of action. I think we have become too accepting as far as a city. We have too many places they can go for help. Some (agencies or organizations) have lost sight of their purpose of helping, and it's a moneymaking business rather than providing help."
She said she agreed with Shaw and Stinnett. "We can't just keep allowing this," Spencer said. "I felt like there has been lack of action or lack of prompt action, and I hope that through this there will be actionable things."
The contract went into effect Tuesday.
