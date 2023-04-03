Approval for Joplin city staff to assist with the filing of a grant that would allow the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri to buy a vehicle for a mobile clinic was given Monday night by the City Council.
The clinic will apply for a CARES Act grant through the federal Community Development Block Grant Program to purchase the vehicle and equipment to provide medical services in the field using a mobile clinic. The grant amount is $193,212.79 for the purchase.
A mobile clinic would allow medical and dental services to be provided at locations other the clinic’s building, said City Planner Thomas Walters and clinic Executive Director Stephanie Brady.
Walters told the council that was an eligible expense for the federal Community Development Block Grant program, which would provide the grant.
“The clinic provides a critical role in our community for serving the uninsured, everything from traditional medical care to dental care and mental health care and so forth,” Walters said.
Councilman Keenan Cortez asked how the mobile unit would be used.
Brady said it could be used to provide vaccines, health services to the homeless, and to work with other organizations such as Watered Gardens, the Salvation Army and Lafayette House to aid their clients who are uninsured. The clinic has been asked to go to McDonald County to provide wellness visits for women, Brady said, and it could be used to provide primary care and mental health care as well.
Cortez asked if there is staffing available to provide those services.
“We’re very much driven by our volunteer services and medical assistants as well as a small paid staff,” Brady said.
The council approved the request with eight in favor and one, Mark Farnham, absent.
