After reviewing the proposed options of alternative Joplin city projects that could be submitted for federal or state grant funding, the City Council was told Monday they would vote on a re-ranked plan July 17.
The funding to be sought would be from federal American Rescue Plan Act grants or Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant programs.
Dami Kehinde, a director with the consulting firm Guidehouse, said some re-ranking of projects was necessary for multiple reasons.
The council and city staff needed to commit to projects that could be done in a narrowing window of time. The federal deadline to obligate grant money is only a year away, she said. Federal legislators are considering taking back any funds not under contract by state and local governments by then.
Additional funding obtained could go toward current projects that made the original list but are still not fully funded.
One of the projects recommended for further funding is the Dover Outdoor Recreation Area, which would provide a new bike park in north Joplin. The $1.75 million project was designated for $1.437 million, but another $238,000 is needed to fully fund the design and construction.
Another is establishing a broadband network, estimated at $5 million, although the cost has been undetermined. City staff is working on defining that now, but it remains at a projected cost of $5 million.
Also considered is widening of 20th Street from Schifferdecker Avenue to Central City Road with $2.5 million needed toward the projected full cost of $3 million.
A bridge to connect the future leg of the Tin Cup Trail from 32nd Street and McIntosh Circle Drive to an area behind the Joplin Family Y at a cost of $750,000 had been added.
That would leave $213,251 that could be available to Joplin, Kehinde said.
When the ranking scores of council members and city staff were combined, the Tin Cup Trail bridge rose to the top of the re-prioritized list, followed by the neighborhood sidewalk repair and replacement program, which in total would cost $4 million.
Also taking top spots were the East Industrial Park culvert replacements for stormwater drainage, which could cost $2.8 million and might be eligible for about $1.3 million in grant funding.
The next highest rankings came for removal of the Pennsylvania Avenue viaduct and replacement at $2.3 million. That was followed by smart technology to time downtown traffic signals, which would cost $5.7 million but could receive $300,000 in grant funding, the council was told.
The total list of projects that the council will be asked next week to approve include some already funded and some of those re-prioritized.
That list, amounting to $13,779,739:
• Neighborhood improvements: $2.5 million.
• Home rehabilitation and repair program: $1 million.
• Police equipment: $22,000.
• Fire and EMS equipment: $56,488.
• Construction of the MSSU Health Science Innovation Center: $1.5 million.
• Dover Outdoor Recreation Area: $238,000.
• Broadband network: $5 million.
• 20th Street widening: $2.5 million.
• Tin Cup Trail bridge: $750,000.
• Project contingency: $213,251 that could be spent on smaller cost projects if not needed for the overall plan.
Council member Christina Williams said the Dover Outdoor Recreation Area bike park project may not need all the money estimated because design costs may not be as much as budgeted.
Finance Director Leslie Haase said the 20th Street widening is still in the design phase and that may not be ready in time to make the federal deadline.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said there was some dissatisfaction expressed by residents regarding the Tin Cup Trail plan. He asked if the plan for the trail and its connecting bridge could be changed.
The public works director, Dan Johnson, said the bridge plan cannot be changed. He said the dissatisfaction came from some residents who said their homes were close to the trail, but the trail is to be built on land the city already owns in that area.
Council member Mark Farnham asked why the Tin Cup Trail connector will cost $750,000. Johnson said the connector is a bridge and is intended to be a decorative element along the trail.
City Manager Nick Edwards said he would put a resolution on next week’s meeting agenda for the council to endorse the re-prioritized list.
“There won’t be much opportunity for council to change the plan on spending once the list is adopted,” he said.
Changes could be made at next week’s meeting after a council review of the list rankings, he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.