A steering committee involving sports and tourism stakeholders could support any of four proposals for a convertible sports and events center recommended by hired consultants, the Joplin City Council was told at a meeting Monday night.
The assessment committee involves representatives of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department, the Joplin Sports Authority and the Southwest Missouri Lodging Association.
The director of the visitors bureau, Patrick Tuttle, outlined the input of the steering committee into the findings of the study conducted by CSL International, a Minneapolis firm. CSL representatives reported on the recommendations in their report in a May presentation to city officials.
While Tuttle told the council Monday that the steering committee wanted the council to make a recommendation on the type of building preferred and the amount to be spent, the council conveyed that it wants the committee to do more investigating.
Mayor Doug Lawson said he thinks a venue is a big need but that questions on funding sources and who would run the operation need to be answered.
He said the steering committee should be asked to explore funding options and decide how to go forward from there.
Four options were described, the first being the largest and most expensive of the possibilities.
That option would be a 130,000-square-foot, multiuse sports and event center at an estimated cost of $45.5 million. It could have six hardwood basketball courts or 12 full-sized volleyball courts with four of them convertible to a flat floor space for other types of events. It also could have a multiple-use space for things like a ballroom and meeting spaces with finishings similar to a three- or four-star hotel, a full-service kitchen and other amenities.
A second option is described as an indoor sports center at an estimated cost of about $40.3 million equipped with flexible indoor athletic spaces including basketball and volleyball courts, and a turf field. It could have esports spaces, locker rooms, a walking track, health and wellness offices, a pro shop, food court and other spaces.
Another option is a building of about 100,000 square feet at an estimated $28.3 million cost, a smaller version of the second option offering the basketball and volleyball courts, locker rooms, pro shop, and food court, but without some of the other accommodations.
A smaller building at about 70,000 square feet costing an estimated $19 million is the fourth recommendation of the report.
“All of those are good,” Tuttle said. “I think the steering committee could find value in any of those four options to work with. They all bring good programming opportunities for the parks department, the Joplin Sports Authority and also for a meeting site.”
The bureau director said that focusing on the purposes for the building could guide a decision. Additionally, with esports a growing offering, that is an important component when considering the type of spaces needed.
“One thing the steering committee is set on is not designing a building that is catch-up but makes Joplin a leader” in the intended uses.
Councilman Josh DeTar said that he liked a building that includes a health and wellness office along with options to do trade shows and have a ballroom space.
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked if the first option seemed to be the most suitable option for everyone.
Tuttle said the steering committee did not pick one option.
Stinnett asked how the steering committee would know what funding was needed. He said there’s a lot more cost than just building a venue. He asked if that group had looked at who’s going to manage the venue. Tuttle said most of the venues they looked at would be managed by the city’s parks and recreation department.
Councilman Chuck Copple said he would want to see proposed programs to determine the type of facility and cost and the ability to program the different sports and uses would influence which type of facility that should be chosen. He would like to see esports included and would like to know what type of turf programs there would be that would warrant doubling the building’s construction costs.
Tuttle said the committee would look at those items.
