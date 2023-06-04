Public hearings on zoning issues are among the business to be taken up Monday night by the Joplin City Council.
The requests:
• To vacate a portion of Ninth Street at Peters Avenue where a developer, Rick Benson, plans to build duplexes.
• To vacate approximately 130 feet of an alley located between 508 and 512 S. Virginia Ave. at the request of Jeff Neal, who is developing the 200 Block Commons building in that area. The vacated area would provide for improvements to an entrance for the tenants of the building and for green space.
• Approve the voluntary annexation of property generally located along Missouri Highway 249, south of Newman Road. ACME Land Development and Raymond Sharp is seeking annexation for future use, possibly commercial or industrial development.
• A petition to establish the 32nd Street Theater Community Improvement District and an agreement with the city of Joplin by Woodsonia Joplin in connection with the development of a B&B Theatre.
In other business, the council will be asked to approve a construction agreement with Infrastructure Solutions Inc. for work to extend the Baker’s Branch East sewer system at a cost of $3,167,080. The project would provide sewer system to properties on the east side of Duquesne Road from Zora Street to Newman Road.
The bid award has been protested by Rosetta Construction, which bid a slightly higher $3,178,222.50 but sought the contract based on a city ordinance that allows acceptance of bids that are slightly more if that bid is by a local company. The bid award was first made to Rosetta but was changed to Infrastructure Solutions by an administrative ruling.
Representatives of both companies have asked to speak to council regarding the bid dispute.
The council also will be asked to advance on first reading an agreement and work authorization with Olsson for $863,731 to provide professional engineering services for the Main Street Streetscape project that is planned for Eighth Street to 15th Street on Main.
