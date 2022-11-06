Funding for a second round of work to develop providers for new broadband connections in Joplin will be considered by the City Council at its meeting Monday.
City staff will ask the council to approve the remainder of funding and work authorization for a consultant, Alvarez & Marsal Infrastructure and Capital Projects LLP, for the company's professional services to develop broadband service.
The council approved an agreement for those services at a July meeting. The total contract is $797,618, but the council decided to break the contract into two phases to allow city staff to better manage the services that were to be provided.
That first phase of the contract was approved then for $438,690. The staff now seeks authorization for the second phase and payment for services in the remaining amount of $358,928.
The staff reports that the source of that payment would come from two sources. One would be disaster recovery block grant funds of $200,999.68 because the broadband project grew out of a Smart Cities initiative the council adopted as a project that would use the city's remaining disaster recovery funds. The other part of the payment, $157,928.32, would be paid from the city's general fund, according to city records.
A request for proposals for providing broadband service was to be issued in October, the consultants told the council in an update of their work at a September meeting.
Riz Shah, manager director of Alvarez & Marsal, said at that meeting that his group had reviewed how other cities are getting more broadband access and then began to distribute information to providers about Joplin’s status.
Another adviser on the project, James Pittman, said a request for information was widely distributed to the broadband market with the knowledge that some companies would be willing to invest in a business partnership to construct a network and/or provide service.
Jack Schaller, vice president of the Olsson engineering company, said the advisers also are looking at how a service could be funded unless someone is willing to make all of the investments. He said they intend to look at the availability of grants. Currently, grant opportunities are available for rural broadband projects, but there are some long-term grants that will become available soon that are a better fit for Joplin, Schaller said at the September meeting.
The council also will be asked to consider several other spending measures related to continuing repair and updates to the Turkey Creek wastewater treatment plant and other contracts.
In addition, public hearings will be held on three zoning requests, and final action will be taken on zoning measures that were advanced on first readings at the last meeting.
The new zoning hearings are on requests by:
• Driven Brands, which plans to build a Take 5 Car Wash at 3209 S. Range Line Road is asking the city to vacate a sanitary sewer easement on the property, which is the southeast corner of 32nd Street and Range Line. The utilities would be rerouted to a new easement already dedicated to the sanitary sewer gravity main, according to city documents.
• Property owner Jack Frost is seeking to change zoning at 2323 S. Highview Ave. from M-2 for heavy industrial to C-3 for commercial for a future commercial development. The property is to be for a commercial purpose, not industrial, the Joplin Planning and Zoning Commission was told.
• Baily Austin seeks a special-use permit for expansion of her day care and preschool center, the Elite Preparatory School at 3132 E. 12th St.
