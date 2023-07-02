The Joplin City Council on Monday will consider changes to rules regarding the conduct of the public when attending or asking to speak at a meeting on a matter involving the city.
The amendments specify that unruly speakers or audience members can be expelled from the meeting room.
The rules already require that people file a request with the city clerk to address the council during a meeting except during public hearings.
Speakers who file requests to comment on a city matter are limited to five minutes unless the council agrees to extend the time. Current rules allow the council to determine the length of time or grant an extra one minute. A change proposed in the rule would only allow a one-minute extension.
Additionally, the amended rules would prohibit the public from speaking to the council about an item that could be addressed with city administrators during business hours.
The amendments also specify that a speaker shall not address city staff or members of the public unless authorized to do so by the mayor or a council majority.
Speakers could be barred from council chambers for not conducting themselves in an "orderly manner and shall not make personal attacks, impertinent, slanderous, or profane remarks to any member of the council, staff, or the general public."
Another section of the revisions state that, "No person in the audience at a council meeting shall engage in disorderly or boisterous conduct, including the utterance of loud, threatening, or abusive language, whistling, stamping of feet, or other acts which disturb, disrupt, or otherwise impede the orderly conduct of any council meeting."
Other business
In other business, an agreement between the city and Missouri-American Water Co. to pass on grant funding of up to $5 million to extend water lines in three areas on the east side of the city will be considered Monday by the Joplin City Council.
The Missouri Legislature awarded the city a $5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act's Legislative Priority Grant for drinking water.
The grant funding will allow Missouri-American to extend water mains to three areas: 10,000 feet along East Zora Street to Missouri Highway 249; 9,000 feet on County Road 180, north of Apple Road; and 6,400 feet on East Seventh Street from Duquesne Road to Kenser Road.
Providing water mains to those areas was one of the projects that was previously prioritized by the City Council on a list of unfunded projects.
The agreement allows the city to reimburse half the cost of the water service extensions up to $5 million with the grant funds.
Two council bills are proposed for approval of agreements with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly Inc. engineering services for design and construction administrative services of up to $82,202.23 for the removal and installation of air traffic control equipment at the Joplin Regional Airport.
The project would be funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant that was awarded to the airport earlier this year and provides 100% of the estimated project cost. Failing equipment is to be replaced to meet requirements for the tower including the voice communication control system, power supply, voice switch and tower radios. It also will add a supplemental weather data system and new security cameras.
A second proposed agreement for $51,577.27 would provide engineering services from the same firm for the replacement of the airfield lighting control and monitoring system at the airport. The project also is funded 100% by a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant.
The project entails the replacement of fiber optic cables between the control tower and airport electrical vault.
The council also will hear several requests for zoning changes and conduct public hearings on those requests.
