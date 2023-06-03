Input from the Joplin City Council will be sought Monday on the selection of a firm proposed to craft a strategic plan for providing services to the homeless.
Sharity, a firm from Winter Park, Florida, will be recommended by city administrators. Sharity’s assessment of the work to be done for Joplin will take eight months and could cost up to $92,000.
The firm was one of five that answered a request for proposals from consulting agencies for development of a homeless study.
City administrators along with members of the Joplin Homeless Coalition and the Proposition Use Tax Implementation Committee interviewed representatives of the five candidate firms. That process resulted in a recommendation for Sharity.
Assistant City Manager Tony Robyn wrote in a memo that those working together to produce the study did not want a one-size-fits-all plan.
“The intention was to identify the best practices and possible approach to the specific needs and desired outcomes of the Joplin community” rather than a standardized study.
He wrote that producing the study was envisioned to involve input from residents and city partners such as the homeless coalition agencies and organizations.
“We also stressed the importance of a final actionable plan with accountability,” Robyn wrote.
Sharity’s past work involving city shelters, community clinics, housing and mental health issues were considered a plus in returning the type of report and strategic plan that would be helpful and actionable in Joplin, Robyn reported.
“In our reference checks, we solicited feedback on Sharity’s prior related efforts, all positive,” he wrote.
The City Council input is being sought before an agreement is completed with Sharity.
The project is one of those to be funded by use tax revenue because addressing homelessness was one of six objectives the council set to deal with community improvements. City administrators then put together a set of action plans to address those goals.
When it was discussed with the council in December to hire a consultant to do the plan, some members of council said they felt Joplin could move forward on its own to address issues involving homelessness because the local agencies and organizations that serve that population have so much experience in the field.
Councilman Phil Stinnett questioned what would be accomplished by paying for a study.
Robyn said 20 to 25 agencies and people involved in the Homeless Coalition meet monthly and talk about needs to house and provide for more of those who are on the streets, whether it’s food or housing or federal assistance.
“What they have expressed is a process where we could all come together and see what everybody is doing and see what the gaps are in those processes,” Robyn said. He said all the agencies wanted to create a plan visualizing what could be done better.
Stinnett said that’s what was envisioned when homelessness was listed by the council as a priority in the 2020 city strategic plan that resulted from the city manager’s listening tour of residents on community strengths and weaknesses.
Two council members, Kate Spencer and Mark Farnham, said local residents were already working on a plan and funding to create a tiny home village to house more homeless. Spencer also questioned the need to spend money on a study.
Councilman Chuck Copple asked what the city management’s intent is in regard to who would run or carry out the plan on a day-to-day basis once a plan is finished.
The city manager, Nick Edwards, said he didn’t know yet, “which is why we need to go through the process.” He thought the study would address the broad needs including housing, transit, mental health and police activities, not just housing.
“I think the issue we’re facing is we haven’t been able to get everyone around a table and decide what we could do about homelessness,” Edwards said. “I think we can have a robust strategic plan come out of this.”
Mayor Doug Lawson asked for a consensus on the request to hire a consultant to conduct the study, and a majority of the panel indicated support for that request.
