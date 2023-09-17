A presentation on the new movie theater planned for construction in the 32nd Street Place will be given at a Monday night meeting of the Joplin City Council.
Plans show that construction work is to start in the first quarter of 2024 for the $33.6 million B&B Theatres entertainment complex there, according to an agreement between Woodsonia Real Estate, the 32nd Street Place developer, and the B&B chain.
The theater location is on an 8.3-acre site adjacent to 32nd Street on the east side of Hammons Boulevard. A 250-unit apartment complex being constructed as part of the Woodsonia development sits to the south of the planned theater location.
Across the street on the west side of Hammons Boulevard, earthwork is underway for the construction of a Menards home improvement store.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic paused plans for the theater, documents filed with the city show that a market study described Joplin as the center of a regional population base that would be drawn to a new entertainment option. Although there is a 14-screen movie theater already in Joplin, the theater was built in 1998 and does not have the features planned for the B&B development.
Those include eight curved wall-to-wall screens featuring laser projection, heated leather recliners, and a surround sound system in every auditorium.
An expanded concession stand would serve traditional movie food and drinks, but hot food and adult beverages also will be available.
A family arcade center and party room as well as an outdoor patio area are planned.
Completion of the theater’s construction is set for the second quarter of 2025.
The council also will hear a report on the status of the urban tree canopy along Main Street from Second Street south to 32nd Street. The report assesses the condition overall as fair but recommends that a number of Callery pear trees be removed, particularly those in the downtown, because of insect and disease damage to them and because they are considered invasive.
A more complete policy on tree care is proposed to address the problems that have gone uncorrected with the street trees and to guide future plantings and maintenance.
The panel also will meet Tuesday through Thursday nights for budget discussions.
The proposed $179.3 million spending plan is about $21.1 million more than the 2023 adopted budget.
Revenue projections for the next fiscal year, which begins Nov. 1, are set at slightly more than $185 million compared with $140 million in the current year’s budget that expires Oct. 31.
The budget holds $48 million in grant funds, the largest amount of grants since the Joplin tornado recovery period. The current grant funds are the result of federal and state programs, including the American Rescue Plan Act.
Public questions and comments may be made during each of the three budget meetings, according to the agenda.
Time, place The council meets at 6 p.m. Monday for its regular business session. The budget meetings start at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
